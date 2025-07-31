Larry Brown Sports

Shilo Sanders praised for his classy behavior at Bucs camp

by Comments
Shilo Sanders during Buccaneers camp
Jul 31, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Shilo Sanders (28) participates in training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Shilo Sanders may or may not make the Tampa Bay Buccaneers out of training camp, but he won quite a few fans with his classy behavior this week.

Videos emerged of Sanders signing autographs for fans at Buccaneers camp after practice. The rookie safety stuck around for an hour after practice to sign for fans, even though temperatures had soared into triple digits.

Sanders has been doing this on a regular basis, and was very popular among fans as a result.

Sanders went undrafted, which was not a surprise, as he was not really viewed as a top-tier NFL prospect. He began his college career with South Carolina in 2019, then followed his father Deion to Jackson State in 2021, and then transferred to Colorado in 2023. The 25-year-old had 67 tackles, one sack, two fumble recoveries and two passes defended in the 2024 season with the Buffaloes.

The young safety may or may not make the Buccaneers, and as an undrafted free agent, he likely faces an uphill fight to land a roster spot. Even if he doesn’t, he made a lot of fans very happy during training camp.

