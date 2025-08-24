Shilo Sanders ejected for throwing punch at Bills player

Shilo Sanders let his frustrations get the better of him Saturday during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ preseason finale against the Buffalo Bills at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

The Bucs rookie got tangled up with Bills tight end Zach Davidson as Buffalo faced 2nd-and-9 at Tampa Bay’s 24. On the football side of things, Bills quarterback Shane Buechele hit Elijah Moore for a one-yard gain.

But the real action happened near the 15-yard line as Davidson tried to block Sanders. The scene quickly escalated from blocking to shoving, with Sanders delivering a closed-fist blow before the two were separated.

Buccaneers rookie DB Shilo Sanders was ejected for throwing a punch at Bills TE Zach Davidson. pic.twitter.com/OY7vSA8u3x — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 24, 2025

The 25-year-old defensive back was assessed with a disqualifying penalty and was ejected from the contest. The Bills were awarded 12 yards and an automatic first down. Buffalo scored a touchdown one play later to extend their lead to 14-3.

Sanders recorded one tackle in the contest. He ends his first NFL preseason with four solo tackles and a quarterback hit across three games.

Fans had previously been praising Sanders’ classy behavior throughout Buccaneers training camp. The youngster always went the extra mile to sign autographs and greet fans. His reputation and his shot at making Tampa Bay’s 53-man roster may be affected by Saturday’s flare-up.