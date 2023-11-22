Skip Bayless, Richard Sherman had heated exchange that seemed familiar

Skip Bayless and Richard Sherman had a heated exchange during an episode of “Undisputed” on FS1 this week, and many viewers had the same reaction to it.

One of the topics that was discussed during Tuesday’s edition of “Undisputed” was whether the controversial hip-drop tackle should be banned at the NFL and collegiate levels. Sherman interrupted Bayless while Bayless was trying to share some of his thoughts. Skip did not appreciate it and scolded Sherman, telling the former defensive back to “let me finish, Richard, I’m speaking.”

Sherman then told Bayless that Skip does not have enough experience and to “stop raising your voice.” Sherman also said “watch how you talk to me, Skip.” You can see the clip below:

Richard Sherman and Skip Bayless went at it on todays episode of ‘Undisputed’ 😬 Round 2? pic.twitter.com/kFQ6ER3Pq4 — UFM TV™️ (@UnfilteredInd) November 21, 2023

It is always difficult to tell when analysts are actually upset on these debate shows, because arguing is the name of the game. However, the exchange reminded many viewers of when Bayless accused former co-host Shannon Sharpe of being jealous of Tom Brady. Sharpe became extremely frustrated with Bayless for making it personal. You can see that video here.

There was a belief that the way Bayless spoke to Sharpe during that particular debate was the final straw for the duo.

While Bayless did not really make it personal with Sherman, Sherman was clearly bothered by the way Skip scolded him. Perhaps the two were just playing things up for television, but some viewed that as Sherman experiencing what Sharpe felt before Shannon and Skip split.