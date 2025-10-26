Spencer Rattler gets benched by Saints amid brutal outing vs. Bucs

The New Orleans Saints are going with some new blood at the quarterback position.

Saints QB Spencer Rattler had a nightmare performance on Sunday against the division rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Through the first two-and-a-half quarters, Rattler threw an interception, lost a fumble, and also took three sacks as the Saints fell behind 17-3 in front of their home crowd at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La.

That included an absolutely embarrassing pick-six at the hands of Tampa Bay defender Anthony Nelson during the second quarter.

You gotta have your mom come pick you up immediately after this if you’re Spencer Rattler pic.twitter.com/2LIl3jR9Q7 — Johnny barks (@Johnny_Barks) October 26, 2025

Rattler did go 15/21 on passes for the day. But he was extremely conservative with his throws, going for just 136 passing yards and largely failing to move the ball for the Saints.

In the third quarter, New Orleans decided that enough was enough. They turned to backup quarterback Tyler Shough, inserting the rookie second-round pick into the game for their drive with 3:57 left in the third quarter.

Tyler Shough is in the game at QB for the Saints.

His first completion in the NFL goes to Taysom Hill.



TBvsNO on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/mZbNbh0O2E — NFL (@NFL) October 26, 2025

Rattler, 25, has started every game for the Saints so far this season but has managed to produce a record of just 1-6 as the team’s starter. With Rattler now up to nine total turnovers on the year, New Orleans has decided to shake up the Etch-A-Sketch.

The Saints were always going to have a difficult task at QB this season after four-time Pro Bowler Derek Carr’s sudden retirement over the offseason. Now with their woeful record and the widespread whispers about some potential trades, New Orleans may be in full-on experimentation mode for the rest of the year.