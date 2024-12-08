 Skip to main content
Sports bettor cashed on $3.1 million wager on Eagles

December 8, 2024
by Larry Brown
The Philadelphia Eagles logo at midfield

Dec 25, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; General overall view of the Philadelphia Eagles logo at midfield during an NFL football game between the Oakland Raiders and the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

One sports bettor was able to cash in Sunday on a huge wager, though it did not come easily.

On Friday, we learned that a bettor in Kentucky had wagered $3.1 million on the Philadelphia Eagles to beat the Carolina Panthers straight up in Week 14. Due to the Eagles being heavy favorites in the game, the wager would have only paid out a little more than $440,000 in the case of a victory.

The bettor really had to sweat as the Eagles led just 14-10 at halftime, and Carolina took a 16-14 lead in the third quarter. That led to some funny reactions online.

The Eagles hung on for a 22-16 victory. Carolina had even taken the ball into Philly territory before turning the ball over on downs in the final minute.

That may have been the most stressful $440,000 that bettor ever earned, but at least they were able to cash.

We do not recommend you try that at home.

