Steelers’ Chris Wormley throws hilarious zinger at Zach Wilson

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is set to make his season debut on Sunday after recovering from a knee injury, and the cougar jokes are already flying.

During the latest episode of his “The Sick Podcast: The Chris Wormley & Friends Show,” Steelers defensive end Chris Wormley discussed how the team is preparing to face Wilson. One of the things he praised Wilson for was how the second-year QB “likes to get after the cougars.”

Those of you who followed the Wilson gossip during the offseason know exactly what Wormley was talking about. Wilson and his longtime girlfriend Abbey Gile broke up earlier this year. Several months later, it appeared that Gile had begun dating one of Wilson’s former BYU teammates. That led to some trolling on social media and people calling Gile a “homie hopper,” suggesting she went from dating Wilson to dating the quarterback’s friend.

In defending herself, Gile made an explosive allegation. She claimed that Wilson is “the real homie hopper” because he slept with one of his mother’s best friends.

Twitter had a field day with Gile’s claim, but the buzz died down after Wilson got hurt. Wormley obviously wanted to refresh everyone’s memory ahead of Pittsburgh’s game against the Jets.