 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, August 16, 2022

Steelers WR Diontae Johnson responds to troubling lawsuit

August 16, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Diontae Johnson holding the ball

Oct 10, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) runs after catching a fifty yard touchdown pass against the Denver Broncos during the first quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Diontae Johnson is facing a lawsuit after he allegedly no-showed his own youth football camp, but the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver has issued a firm denial.

According to a lawsuit that was reviewed by Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the company that organized Johnson’s youth football camp claims Johnson gave just 13 minutes notice that he would not be attending the May 22 event. FlexWork Sports Management LLC says Johnson’s agent texted group organizers informing them that the receiver’s flight had been canceled. A plan was then proposed where Johnson would take another flight later in the day, but his agent supposedly told camp organizers that Johnson did not want to wait at the airport.

FlexWork says they had to refund $36,099.33 in fees after Johnson failed to show up. On Tuesday, Johnson’s agent and attorney issued a statement calling the lawsuit a “money grab with unfounded expenses and charges.” Johnson claims FlexWork promised to facilitate a “timely arrival” for him but that he had to make his own travel arrangements. You can read the full statement below:

Johnson’s representatives say the fourth-year player is only guilty of trusting FlexWork to run his camp.

Johnson, 26, has gotten better in each of his first three NFL seasons. He broke out last year with 107 catches for 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns. He is locked into a No. 1 role with the Steelers now that JuJu Smith-Schuster left in free agency.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus