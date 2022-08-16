Steelers WR Diontae Johnson responds to troubling lawsuit

Diontae Johnson is facing a lawsuit after he allegedly no-showed his own youth football camp, but the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver has issued a firm denial.

According to a lawsuit that was reviewed by Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the company that organized Johnson’s youth football camp claims Johnson gave just 13 minutes notice that he would not be attending the May 22 event. FlexWork Sports Management LLC says Johnson’s agent texted group organizers informing them that the receiver’s flight had been canceled. A plan was then proposed where Johnson would take another flight later in the day, but his agent supposedly told camp organizers that Johnson did not want to wait at the airport.

FlexWork says they had to refund $36,099.33 in fees after Johnson failed to show up. On Tuesday, Johnson’s agent and attorney issued a statement calling the lawsuit a “money grab with unfounded expenses and charges.” Johnson claims FlexWork promised to facilitate a “timely arrival” for him but that he had to make his own travel arrangements. You can read the full statement below:

Statement from #Steelers WR Diontae Johnson’s agent and attorney in response to a recent lawsuit filed against him alleging he failed to appear at a youth football camp. pic.twitter.com/0kp4oM3il0 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 16, 2022

Johnson’s representatives say the fourth-year player is only guilty of trusting FlexWork to run his camp.

Johnson, 26, has gotten better in each of his first three NFL seasons. He broke out last year with 107 catches for 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns. He is locked into a No. 1 role with the Steelers now that JuJu Smith-Schuster left in free agency.