Steelers open to trading top wide receiver?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly open to major changes after a poor offensive season in 2023.

The Steelers are open to considering a trade of wide receiver Diontae Johnson if the price is right, according to Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda. Johnson is heading into the final year of his contract, and the Steelers are willing to at least assess his market.

The Steelers would want “fair compensation” for Johnson, though it is unclear what the organization would consider that to be. Johnson is just 27 and does have a 1,000-yard season to his name, so he would have a good amount of value. Last season, he tallied 717 receiving yards and five touchdown catches.

After a poor season, the Steelers appear willing to consider anything and everything to improve their roster. That includes the quarterback position, where the team appears committed to Kenny Pickett, albeit without much conviction. A Johnson trade does not appear likely, but the option might at least be on the table for someone.