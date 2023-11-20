Najee Harris vents about Steelers’ issues on offense

Running back Najee Harris appears quite fed up with the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offensive issues after Sunday’s loss.

The Steelers struggled to put together points in a 13-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns, prompting Harris to vent his frustration after the game. The running back said he was tired of the lack of production, and suggested he was not fully confident that it would change.

“There’s just a lot of stuff that just goes around that you guys don’t see,” Harris told reporters, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN. “I guess I’m trying to say it’s just, I’m just at a point where I’m just tired of this s—.

“Is it fixable? Yeah. Are we going to fix it? S—.”

Earlier in the season, Harris criticized the Steelers for playing “soft.” Obviously, things have not improved since then. The passing offense has struggled, and most of Pittsburgh’s success has been reliant on the run game. While Jaylen Warren went for 129 yards on nine carries Sunday, Harris was limited to 35 yards on 12 attempts.

The Steelers are still 6-4, but criticism has been mounting for the offense all season. One can only imagine how much better the team would be if that unit were performing more effectively.