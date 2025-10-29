Report: Steelers have interest in trading for ex-Pro Bowl WR

The Pittsburgh Steelers failed to address their need for a true No. 2 wide receiver during the offseason, and they may look to add a player ahead of the Tuesday trade deadline who could play that role for them.

The Steelers have shown interest in Las Vegas Raiders wideout Jakobi Meyers, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. The NFL reporter wrote in a trade deadline story on Wednesday that he views Pittsburgh as the most likely landing spot for Meyers if the veteran wideout were to be traded.

Other teams are said to have interest in Meyers, including the Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills.

The Steelers made a massive splash when they acquired DK Metcalf via a trade with the Seattle Seahawks over the offseason. They then traded George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys, however, which left them with some depth issues at the wide receiver position.

Metcalf is Pittsburgh’s leader in receiving yards through seven games with 461 yards, but there is a huge drop-off after him. Tight end Pat Freiermuth is second on the team with 200 receiving yards, followed by running back Jaylen Warren with 195.

Meyers, 28, is in the final year of his contract with Las Vegas. He requested a trade in August when it became clear that the two sides were not going to agree on an extension. The Raiders said at the time that they had no plans to grant Meyers his wish, but they are off to a 2-5 start and do not look like a playoff contender in their first season under head coach Pete Carroll.

Meyers has 29 catches for 329 yards in six games this year. Quarterback Geno Smith and the Raiders rank near the bottom of the NFL in pass offense.

When asked recently about his trade request, Meyers made it clear that his stance has not changed.

Meyers was productive last season with 87 catches for 1,027 yards and four touchdowns despite having a poor quarterback situation in Las Vegas. To this point, Smith has not been a big improvement for the team.

In the event that the Raiders do trade Meyers, fans think there is one obvious suitor aside from the Steelers.