Steelers reportedly make big decision on Kenny Pickett

Kenny Pickett finally replaced Mitchell Trubisky as Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback in their Week 4 loss to the New York Jets, and the organization clearly will not be looking back.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Steelers plan to move forward with Pickett as their starting quarterback. The move would relegate Trubisky to the bench.

The #Steelers are expected to move forward with rookie QB Kenny Pickett, sources say, as the first-rounder is set to replace Mitch Trubisky in the lineup. Pickett saw his first action on Sunday and is slated to be the QB moving forward. pic.twitter.com/Lc2ZiMerlg — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 3, 2022

The Steelers have made no public announcement on their quarterback situation, and coach Mike Tomlin left the door open for Trubisky to regain his job even after his benching Sunday. Realistically, though, there was little chance the Steelers were going to backtrack. Fans have been clamoring for Pickett since the start of the season, and the rookie did provide something of a spark by scoring two touchdowns despite the defeat.

The news will be warmly welcomed by most associated with the Steelers. Trubisky simply was not getting it done. There was no reason to believe that was about to change.