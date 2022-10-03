 Skip to main content
Monday, October 3, 2022

Steelers reportedly make big decision on Kenny Pickett

October 3, 2022
by Grey Papke
Aug 13, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Kenny Pickett finally replaced Mitchell Trubisky as Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback in their Week 4 loss to the New York Jets, and the organization clearly will not be looking back.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Steelers plan to move forward with Pickett as their starting quarterback. The move would relegate Trubisky to the bench.

The Steelers have made no public announcement on their quarterback situation, and coach Mike Tomlin left the door open for Trubisky to regain his job even after his benching Sunday. Realistically, though, there was little chance the Steelers were going to backtrack. Fans have been clamoring for Pickett since the start of the season, and the rookie did provide something of a spark by scoring two touchdowns despite the defeat.

The news will be warmly welcomed by most associated with the Steelers. Trubisky simply was not getting it done. There was no reason to believe that was about to change.

