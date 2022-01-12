Steelers legend Jerome Bettis shares awesome life update

It may be time for Pittsburgh Steelers great Jerome Bettis to change his nickname from “The Bus” to “The School Bus.”

Bettis, the Hall of Fame running back, shared an awesome life update to his Twitter page this week.

“I have always told my kids that whatever you start, you finish,” he wrote. “Today I started my final semester at the University of Notre Dame. I knew when I left 27 years ago to go to the NFL that I would be back one day. It’s never too late to pursue your dreams and further your education.”

Bettis also included video of himself on the Notre Dame campus.

The six-time Pro Bowler Bettis, who will turn 50 next month, played in the NFL for 13 seasons, retiring in 2005. He attended Notre Dame for three years but declared for the NFL Draft before his senior year in 1993.

It is always great to see ex-pro athletes going back to finish their education after retirement, no matter their age. We recently saw another such feel-good story with a former NBA player as well.

Photo: Aug 9, 2015; Canton, OH, USA; Jerome Bettis introduce prior to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports