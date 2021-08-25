JR Smith’s college livetweets are fantastic

J.R. Smith was definitely viewed as an unlikely candidate to enroll in college after ending his NBA career, but he really seems to be embracing the experience.

Smith decided to enroll at North Carolina A&T, where he’s pursuing a degree in liberal studies. He’s also joining the men’s golf team. If there’s any doubt he’s serious, the former NBA champion has been sending a number of tweets shedding light on his college experience.

First, there’s Smith joining one of his classes remotely, only for his classmates to refuse to believe it’s actually him.

Joined a study group for my African American Studies class on #groupie an my classmates don't think it's me — JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) August 25, 2021

Smith also laughed off those asking him who he has doing his homework for him. Oh, and he doesn’t have to worry about a meal plan, either.

Yea on my American Express https://t.co/iE4R8EVB4Z — JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) August 25, 2021

Not everything about Smith’s experience so far has been totally perfect, but it sounds like he’s genuinely enjoying himself. Hopefully he keeps up the tweeting, because it’s a lot of fun to follow so far.

Photo: Erik Drost/Flickr via CC-BY 2.0