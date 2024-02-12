Steelers make first big QB decision of offseason

Significant changes appear to be on the way for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback room, and the first domino fell on Monday.

The Steelers are mutually parting ways with quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Trubisky had two years left on his contract, but will now be permitted to head to free agency and find a new team.

The #Steelers and QB Mitchell Trubisky have decided to mutually part ways, sources say. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 12, 2024

Trubisky would have been due $5.25 million in 2024 and did not appear to have any real chance of starting for Pittsburgh, making this move inevitable. It marks a rapid change in fortunes for the veteran, who was brought in to compete for the starting job two years ago. He was ultimately benched in favor of Kenny Pickett and was never able to regain the job, failing to impress even when Pickett was hurt.

The Steelers had a lot of faith in Trubisky, even handing him a new contract a year ago. Things changed quickly, however, and with the Steelers in the hunt for a new veteran to compete with Pickett, Trubisky was the odd man out.