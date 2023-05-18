Steelers make interesting Mitchell Trubisky move

The Pittsburgh Steelers are making a move to keep Mitchell Trubisky in the fold as a backup even beyond the 2023 season.

Steelers general manager Omar Khan said on Thursday’s “Pat McAfee Show” that the team is set to sign Trubisky to a contract extension. Terms were not disclosed.

Update: The #Steelers will extend QB Mitch Trubisky, according to GM Omar Kham on the @PatMcAfeeShow "It will be done here shortly." pic.twitter.com/CAzIlhw1OB — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 18, 2023

Trubisky has one year remaining on his contract with a cap hit just shy of $11 million. He originally signed with Pittsburgh last offseason, as the team offered him a chance to win a starting job. He did so, but struggled and was supplanted by rookie Kenny Pickett during the campaign. He was also involved in at least one incident behind the scenes as well.

Trubisky must be comfortable in Pittsburgh to stay there even if he’ll be backing up Pickett. It’s not the first unexpected Steelers quarterback move of the week, either.