Report: Notable team no longer pursuing Brandon Aiyuk trade

The San Francisco 49ers appear to be moving closer to a Brandon Aiyuk trade, but one notable team is no longer pursuing the star wide receiver.

A report on Monday revealed that the 49ers have given Aiyuk permission to negotiate potential contract extensions with other teams in order to pave the way for a trade. The Pittsburgh Steelers were previously believed to have interest in Aiyuk, but ESPN’s Mike Reiss wrote on Tuesday that they “do not appear to be a potential trade destination any longer.”

Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area also reported that the Steelers were unwilling to meet San Francisco’s asking price for Aiyuk. The same appears to be true of the Washington Commanders, as they have removed themselves from the negotiations as well. There have been rumblings this offseason that Aiyuk wanted to play for Washington, but it does not appear that is a realistic possibility.

The 49ers are said to have the framework of a trade in place with two different teams. If that is the case, those two teams are essentially bidding against one another in long-term extension talks with Aiyuk, which puts the former first-round pick in a good position.

Aiyuk caught 75 passes for 1,342 yards and 7 touchdowns last season in what was his second consecutive 1,000-yard season. He is set to make roughly $14 million in the final year of his contract, but he likely will not be traded without an extension in place.