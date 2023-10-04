Did Steelers OC Matt Canada get caught with a burner account?

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada has taken much of the blame for the team’s struggles this season, and it appears he may have tried to defend himself using a burner social media account. Or did he?

An X user that goes by “Dan Robbins” has spent a lot of time recently defending Canada on the platform. A video that went viral showed several replies from the “Dan Robbins” account that defend Canada and place blame on others for the Steelers’ issues on offense.

When one X user tried to reset the password for the account, the email associated with the handle looked like one that could belong to Canada. While the exact email address was not revealed for security reasons, the amount of letters in it would work for “matthew.canada@steelers.com.”

Only Matt Canada would make a burner using his work email address 💀 pic.twitter.com/dpcMmC90xK — GhettoGronk (@TheGhettoGronk) October 3, 2023

That certainly does not look good for Canada. However, it is always possible that the account could have been created by a clever troll who wanted to make it look like it was Canada’s burner account. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk seemingly ruined the fun by pointing out that the Steelers use “steelers.nfl.com” for their internal email addresses, not “steelers.com.”

To everyone pushing the "Matt Canada burner account" bullshit, the Steelers use "https://t.co/EyBXy84uOq" not "https://t.co/H88IzNmiMW" for their internal email addresses. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 4, 2023

If Canada did defend himself using a burner account, he certainly would not be the first high-profile person in the sports world to do so. Kevin Durant once appeared to get caught doing it and will never hear the end of it.

The Steelers have averaged just 15.5 points per game this season and rank near the bottom of the NFL in most major offensive categories. Fans are frustrated with Canada and have even called for him to be fired.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said after Sunday’s blowout loss to the Houston Texans that significant changes would be coming, but it appears Canada’s job is safe for now.