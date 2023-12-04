 Skip to main content
Steelers get tough update on Kenny Pickett’s ankle injury

December 3, 2023
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Kenny Pickett throwing a ball

Aug 13, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett is expected to miss multiple weeks due to an ankle injury.

Pickett exited the Steelers’ Sunday clash against the Arizona Cardinals late in the first half at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa.

The second-year pro appeared to land awkwardly on his right ankle as he was being brought down by Cardinals lineman Jonathan Ledbetter (video here).

Pickett was first listed as questionable to return but was eventually ruled out.

According to Steelers reporter Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Steelers QB will undergo a surgical procedure Monday.

There was initial concern about Pickett needing season-ending surgery. The latest update is that Pickett will miss approximately 2-4 weeks.

It’s terrific news for the Steelers that Pickett won’t need to undergo a major surgery. However, the injury is still a significant blow to the team’s playoff hopes.

After the loss to the Cardinals, the Steelers fell to 7-5 with just five games left for the season. At worst, Pickett may have to miss 80% of the team’s remaining contests.

Veteran backup Mitchell Trubisky took over for Pickett against the Cardinals. Trubisky went 11/17 for 117 yards with 1 touchdown in Pittsburgh’s 24-10 loss to Arizona.

