Steelers in line to set unwanted franchise record in Week 5

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in line to set an unwanted franchise record this coming weekend.

The Steelers are visiting Buffalo at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, and the Bills are heavy favorites to win the game. In fact, SportsBetting.ag says the Steelers are facing their largest pointspread in franchise history.

The Steelers are 14-point underdogs for the game. That is the largest point spread they have been on the wrong side for.

The Steelers’ previous worst point spread came in last season’s AFC wild-card game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Steelers were 12-point underdogs in that game and lost 42-21. SportsBetting.ag’s records go back to the 1978 season.

Part of the reason why the spread is so big now is because the NFL is the friendliest it’s ever been to passing offenses, which has allowed scoring to proliferate. The Steelers just haven’t had the kind of explosive offense that can compete with the Chiefs, who have Patrick Mahomes, or the Bills, who have Josh Allen at quarterback. The other big reason why they haven’t been on the wrong side of a lopsided spread is because the Steelers have been remarkably good year-to-year since the 1970s. For the first time in nearly two decades, they have to endure some transition at quarterback.

Maybe Mike Tomlin and rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett will see this stat and feel motivated to prove the oddsmakers wrong.