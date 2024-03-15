Stefon Diggs sparks speculation with cryptic social media post

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is once again sparking speculation about his future with his social media activity.

Diggs raised some eyebrows Friday with one cryptic post on X. Though it came without context, Diggs simply posted “Ready for watever (sic).”

What does it mean? Quite possibly nothing. When it comes from Diggs, however, it is bound to garner some extra scrutiny. After all, it was this sort of posting that preceded his trade from Minnesota to Buffalo four years ago.

The Bills have somewhat addressed their salary cap issues, making a Diggs move less likely. Still, the mercurial wide receiver opened the door to this kind of speculation with his comments at the end of the season. There were also rumors last year that he wanted out of Buffalo, but that never came to pass.

Diggs had his worst season as a Bill in 2023, though he still caught 107 passes for 1,183 yards and eight touchdowns. The Bills have brought in some depth at the wide receiver position this offseason, but as long as Diggs remains on the team, he will be the main focus of their passing game.