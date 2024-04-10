 Skip to main content
Stefon Diggs’ social media activity sparks outrage from Bills Mafia

April 9, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Stefon Diggs looking ahead

Dec 26, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) prior to a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs isn’t exactly endearing himself to his old fan base.

Diggs on Tuesday liked a post on X that branded Buffalo Bills fans as the “worst fanbase” and “bitter.” The Texans wideout’s social media activity didn’t go unnoticed for long.

“Bills lowkey got the worse [sic] fanbase y’all bitter asf in the comments,” the post read.

“asf” is an acronym for “as f–k,” so Diggs was trying to say that the Bills had negative and bitter fans.

The post was in response to Diggs expressing condolences for former Pro Bowl cornerback Vontae Davis, who had tragically died earlier this month.

A few Bills fans had replied negatively to Diggs’ post about Davis.

The minor social media move spoke volumes for some members of Bills Mafia. A few expressed their strong disapproval of Diggs dissing his former fans.

The Bills traded Diggs to the Texans earlier this month. The lead-up to Diggs’ eventual exit from Buffalo was far from drama-free.

Diggs had a successful 4-year run with the Bills. He was named a Pro Bowler and tallied over 1,000 receiving yards in all four seasons.

But after starting off the 2023 campaign with 100-yard totals in five of his first six games, Diggs failed to reach the century mark in a single game for the rest of the season.

Perhaps Diggs’ reported early-season blow-up with Josh Allen played a part in the wide receiver’s eventual departure.

