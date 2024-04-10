Stefon Diggs’ social media activity sparks outrage from Bills Mafia

Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs isn’t exactly endearing himself to his old fan base.

Diggs on Tuesday liked a post on X that branded Buffalo Bills fans as the “worst fanbase” and “bitter.” The Texans wideout’s social media activity didn’t go unnoticed for long.

Stefon Diggs liked a tweet saying that the #Bills have the worst fanbase: pic.twitter.com/kdJ4Hgn7wD — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) April 10, 2024

“Bills lowkey got the worse [sic] fanbase y’all bitter asf in the comments,” the post read.

“asf” is an acronym for “as f–k,” so Diggs was trying to say that the Bills had negative and bitter fans.

The post was in response to Diggs expressing condolences for former Pro Bowl cornerback Vontae Davis, who had tragically died earlier this month.

A few Bills fans had replied negatively to Diggs’ post about Davis.

Bills lowkey got the worse fanbase y’all bitter asf in the comments — $ (@bigsgworm) April 10, 2024

The minor social media move spoke volumes for some members of Bills Mafia. A few expressed their strong disapproval of Diggs dissing his former fans.

Maybe he shouldn’t lie to fans for 4 years or blame his QB when he can’t catch? — Depressed Buffalo Sports Fan (@Tommy_Dangles72) April 10, 2024

Diggs liking this seems about right. I’ll be dropping my jersey off at Goodwill 🤣 — MoeBFU (@MoeBFU) April 10, 2024

Damn @stefondiggs this one stings man cmon — CoachHoldenMagroin (@marvtobflo) April 10, 2024

Stefon was a great for the Bills , but the way he asked to leave wouldn’t leave any fan base happy. — Go Bills (@GoBills2024D) April 10, 2024

The Bills traded Diggs to the Texans earlier this month. The lead-up to Diggs’ eventual exit from Buffalo was far from drama-free.

Diggs had a successful 4-year run with the Bills. He was named a Pro Bowler and tallied over 1,000 receiving yards in all four seasons.

But after starting off the 2023 campaign with 100-yard totals in five of his first six games, Diggs failed to reach the century mark in a single game for the rest of the season.

Perhaps Diggs’ reported early-season blow-up with Josh Allen played a part in the wide receiver’s eventual departure.