Bills WR reveals what Stefon Diggs told him after playoff loss

Stefon Diggs took the Buffalo Bills’ playoff loss very hard on Sunday, and one of his teammates revealed what the wide receiver was saying following the game.

Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie revealed Monday that he spoke to Diggs following the Bills’ 27-10 playoff defeat to the Cincinnati Bengals. McKenzie said Diggs was asking him how the Bills had lost, and how the outcome was the same every year.

Isaiah Mckenzie said he talked to Stefon Diggs last night. Diggs was asking him "How? Every year? It's the same thing." McKenzie said its the same questions everyone is asking. And he will ask.#Bills — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) January 23, 2023

Diggs’ frustration was obvious after the game, when he actually tried to leave the stadium early. The star wide receiver clearly felt this was the Bills’ year, and could not comprehend how things went so badly, with the Bills badly outplayed by Cincinnati from start to finish.

Diggs was hardly the only Bills player who struggled with how the team’s season ended. The franchise has put together three great regular seasons, but only once have they appeared in the AFC Championship and they’ve never won it. One would imagine that the next step forward needs to come soon.