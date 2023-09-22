Stefon Diggs slams ESPN’s Bart Scott for joking about brother Trevon’s injury

Stefon Diggs was not at all pleased about Bart Scott poking fun at his younger brother Trevon’s misfortune.

The ESPN host Scott received backlash on Friday for a joke in poor taste about the Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, who just suffered a season-ending ACL tear in practice. Scott smirked about “something bad always happen[ing]” to the Cowboys and immediately got called out by his “First Take” co-hosts for doing so (see the video here).

The Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon also chimed in about Scott’s lousy joke in a post to X and did not hold back.

“Bart scott. Like what did you gain from that ?” Stefon wrote. “Other than looking like a [clown emoji].”

Bart scott. Like what did you gain from that ? Other than looking like a 🤡 — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) September 22, 2023

Stefon also posted another tweet in the same window that read, “Ol fake try to be funny a–” (profanity edited by LBS).

A retweet from Stefon of a post by Cowboys safety Jayson Kearse that read “Keep these cornballs from off the TV” later followed as well.

Keep these cornballs from off the tv — JK (@Jayronkearse8) September 22, 2023

Joking about serious injuries and other types of misfortune is generally off-limits, especially for those who have national media platforms. Scott clearly did not get the memo however and came away from that segment looking pretty buffoonish.

The multi-time All-Pro Stefon is famously close with his brother Trevon, so he definitely wasn’t about to let Scott’s low blow there slide.