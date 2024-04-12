Stephon Gilmore issues strong response to recent Bill Belichick criticism

Bill Belichick has faced some unexpected criticism since he parted ways with the New England Patriots, and one of his former Pro Bowl players has heard enough.

Many people felt that the recent AppleTV+ docuseries “The Dynasty” was a hit piece of sorts against Belichick. Several of the audio clips that were used — including many from Patriots owner Robert Kraft — painted Belichick as being stubborn and set in his ways. Some former players and coaches who were featured in the series were unhappy that the producers only used certain negative soundbites from them.

After watching “The Dynasty” this week, veteran cornerback Stephon Gilmore felt the need to defend Belichick. Gilmore, who played for the Patriots from 2017-2020, wrote on X that Belichick is “the greatest coach I’ve ever been around.” The five-time Pro Bowler also cited specific examples of what sets Belichick apart from other coaches.

“Just watched The Dynasty. Bill was the greatest coach I’ve ever been around. Don’t let that fool you,” Gilmore wrote. “I’ll never forget we were a predominantly man team during the 2018 season all the way up to the Super Bowl. When we played the Rams we switched to Zone. No coach would switch what they did all season in a big game like that.

“Or Him telling me to play trail technique in buffalo because the Quarterback can’t throw against the wind when i was following a big time receiver. If you ever played corner that’s not a good feeling playing trail technique. I shut the WR down to 0 catches.”

Critics of Belichick argue that he has not won anything as a head coach without Tom Brady. Gilmore, who was the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2019, provided a nice reminder that Belichick played a huge role in the Patriots winning six Super Bowls, even if you want to give Brady more of the credit.

Belichick is arguably the greatest defensive mind in football history. If you want to know the impact he had on Brady and the Patriots, just ask Brady himself. Gilmore’s defense of the 71-year-old coach is further evidence, not that it should be needed.