Tom Brady offers telling quote about Bill Belichick in new documentary

An upcoming documentary on the New England Patriots’ dynasty appears likely to shed new light on the relationship between Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, as well as what led to the quarterback’s exit.

On Friday, Apple TV+ will premiere the first two episodes of “The Dynasty,” a 10-part series featuring interviews with almost all of the major figures of New England’s two-decade run of dominance. Chad Graff of The Athletic was allowed to screen the documentary, and he reports that Brady offers some blunt and telling remarks about the end of his time with the Patriots.

“Me and coach Belichick, we did what we loved and competed for 20 years together,” Brady says in the documentary. “But I wasn’t going to sign another contract (in New England) even if I wanted to play until (I was) 50. Based on how things had gone, I wasn’t going to sign up for more of it.”

Much has been made of the reasons for Brady’s Patriots exit in 2020, but Graff’s review suggests that, at least in the documentary, Brady simply could not work with Belichick anymore. There were previous suggestions that Belichick was also ready to move on, which he has denied, but this adds to the evidence that the relationship between the two had simply gone sour by the time Brady left for the Buccaneers.

Enough time has passed that the relationship seems to have improved, at least publicly. However, it also means that Brady might be willing to offer some brutally honest recollections about the latter days of his Patriots career.