Steve Smith pulls prank on Giants, NFL fans

May 26, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio

Steve Smith at Giants practice

Steve Smith Sr. announced on Thursday that he is making a career change, and New York Giants fans may have been excited about it. That excitement did not last very long.

Smith said in a video he posted on Twitter that he has officially joined the Giants’ coaching staff. He certainly seemed serious.

As it turns out, Smith was just trolling. Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com says the former Carolina Panthers star was at Giants practice filming something for NFL Network. He did, however, help out Brian Daboll’s players and staff with some drills at one point. It is unclear what Smith was filming.

The Giants could use plenty of help on offense, so that was a cruel joke. Smith would probably be a nice addition to an NFL coaching staff. Maybe someday.

