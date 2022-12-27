Will ‘Sunday Ticket’ on YouTube include 1 big new option?

The NFL announced last week that its “Sunday Ticket” package will move to Google’s YouTube beginning in 2023, but few details about the new agreement have been released. It remains unclear how much the package will cost, but one longtime NFL insider has an idea for an exciting new subscription offering.

Peter King of NBC Sports shared some of his thoughts on the new Sunday Ticket package in his latest column. While the price point has not been finalized, one TV source estimated to King that it will cost about the same it currently does with DirecTV, which is $300. There is also a $400 option that includes additional channels like Red Zone and Fantasy Zone.

What there has never been, however, is a single-team option. King believes the NFL and Google should consider offering a less expensive Sunday Ticket package where fans who live away from their favorite team’s market can watch all of that team’s games that are not in primetime.

It is unclear if a single-team package is being considered. Such an option would obviously be cheaper than paying for the full slate of games. There are probably many fans who order Sunday Ticket just to watch one specific team. Would the number of new subscribers who opt for the single-team package offset the loss from previous subscribers downgrading from the full $300 package to a single-team option? That is something the NFL and Google would have to weigh.

We know of at least one big change that is coming with Sunday Ticket moving to Youtube. A single-team package would excite plenty of fans, but we would not count on one being offered.