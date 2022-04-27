Taco Charlton has unbelievable response to shade from Jerry Jones

The Dallas Cowboys held a press conference Tuesday ahead of the upcoming NFL Draft, which begins on Thursday. Jones was talking about the team’s process for making draft picks. He joked that he takes credit for all the good picks, like Micah Parsons, but puts the blame on his son, Stephen, for the bad picks.

When making the joke, Jerry took a shot at Taco, citing him as the example of a bad pick that was Stephen’s responsibility. Those in attendance laughed at Jerry’s joke (video here).

Charlton heard about the joke and offered a response on Twitter. The 27-year-old shared a GIF of Woody Harrelson wiping away his tears with money.

Yes, Taco just went “bank account” on Jerruh.

The Cowboys made Charlton the No. 28 overall pick in the 2017 draft. The former Michigan defensive end had 46 tackles and four sacks in two seasons with Dallas. The Cowboys cut Charlton early in the 2019 season, at his request.

Charloton has since bounced around with the Dolphins, Steelers, Chiefs and now Saints. His career earnings are just over $11 million. The only winners in the Taco situation were the Steelers, who got TJ Watt two picks after Dallas took Charlton.