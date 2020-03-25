Tajae Sharpe agrees to one-year deal with Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings traded one of their most explosive offensive weapons last week when they sent Stefon Diggs to the Buffalo Bills, and they are hoping a less expensive signing can help replace him.

The Vikings have agreed to a one-year deal with former Tennessee Titans wide receiver Tajae Sharpe, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Source: Former #Titans WR Tajae Sharpe is signing with the #Vikings on 1-year deal. He’ll likely be the No. 2 alongside Adam Thielen, filling the void left by the Stefon Diggs trade. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 25, 2020

Sharpe wasn’t a huge factor during his time in Tennessee, catching just 25 passes for 329 yards and four touchdowns last season. However, he is just 25 and has shown plenty of flashes of potential. The former UMass star should see more opportunities in Minnesota’s offense alongside top receiving option Adam Thielen.

Diggs was upset with his role in Minnesota, and he made that clear on numerous occasions. While Sharpe may not have as much upside or athletic ability, it is highly unlikely Sharpe will demand targets the way Diggs did.