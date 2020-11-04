Takk McKinley ridicules Falcons for turning down trade offers for him

Takk McKinley broke the news on Monday that the Atlanta Falcons were not trading him, and it sounds like the defensive end feels the team made a mistake.

McKinley had a somewhat unusual tweet Monday that claimed the Falcons turned down “a handful of offers” for him. What inspired the former first-round pick to break detailed trade news about himself?

It seems like McKinley may have been venting frustration. On Wednesday, he took to Twitter to offer some more information about the Falcons supposedly receiving trade offers for him the last two seasons. He says they turned down a second-round pick last year and a fifth- and sixth-round pick this year when he requested a trade.

These @AtlantaFalcons turned down a 2nd round draft pick when I requested to get traded last year. The same @AtlantaFalcons turned down a 5th and 6th round draft pick from multiple teams when I requested to get traded this year. I only have 17.5 career sacks. — Takkarist McKinley (@Takk) November 4, 2020

It sounds like McKinley is saying those would have been good trades for the Falcons. He’s right that he has underachieved since he was drafted four years ago, though it’s interesting that he wants to be traded so badly that he is willing to put himself down.

McKinley missed two games last season due to a shoulder injury. The 25-year-old has only played in four games this season because of a groin injury. He has eight tackles and one sack in four games.