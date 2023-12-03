 Skip to main content
Texans’ Tank Dell suffers season-ending injury

December 3, 2023
by Grey Papke
Tank Dell carted off

The Houston Texans won on Sunday to firmly entrench themselves in the AFC playoff race, but they lost one of their breakout players in the process.

Texans wide receiver Tank Dell suffered a fractured fibula during Sunday’s win over Denver, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The injury is likely to keep him out for the rest of the season.

Dell suffered the injury when he got rolled up in a pile while blocking on a Dameon Pierce touchdown run.

Dell had emerged as one of Houston’s leading receivers this season. Going into Sunday’s game, he had 47 catches for 709 yards and a team-leading seven touchdown receptions. Houston will likely have to lean hard on the likes of Nico Collins and Dalton Schultz with Dell sidelined.

