Tarik Cohen appears to suffer serious injury during IG live session

Tarik Cohen has been working his way back from a devastating knee injury he suffered during the 2020 season, and unfortunately it appears the free-agent running back has suffered a setback.

Cohen streamed some of his workout on Instagram live Tuesday. At one point while he was doing drills and changing directions, he sustained an injury and dropped to the turf.

Cohen immediately grabbed at his lower-right leg and said “nooo” as if he knew something bad had just happened. A popping sound could be heard in the video, which has led to speculation that Cohen may have ruptured his Achilles. You can see the clip below, but beware that it may be difficult to watch.

This sucks. Free agent RB Tarik Cohen seems to have suffered a pretty bad injury while working out on Instagram Live. Poor guy can’t catch a break. pic.twitter.com/zysFSHxKeQ — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) May 17, 2022

We can only hope the injury was not as bad as it looked and sounded.

Cohen, 26, tore his ACL and MCL in Week 3 of the 2020 season when he was with the Chicago Bears. He also suffered a tibial plateau fracture. Cohen missed all of 2021 while recovering from the injury, and he has been hoping to convince a team to sign him.

Prior to his injury in 2020, Cohen had established himself as a dynamic playmaker who was capable of becoming a nightmare for defenses. It would be brutal if he suffered another major setback after all the hard work he has put in.