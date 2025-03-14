Taylor Heinicke signs on to serve as backup QB in 2025

Taylor Heinicke will be a backup quarterback in 2025.

Heinicke has signed a 1-year deal to return to the Los Angeles Chargers, where he is expected to serve as Justin Herbert’s backup. The contract extension can be worth up to $6.2 million, according to a report.

Heinicke appeared in four games last season, though he hardly saw action. He went 3/5 on pass attempts and threw for just 28 yards. He also had two rushes for 20 yards.

May 25, 2021; Ashburn, Virginia, USA; Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) looks to pass during an OTA at Inova Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers went 11-6 last season, and Herbert handled the quarterback position almost exclusively. He passed for 3,870 yards, 23 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. He finished 8th in AP NFL MVP voting, so he’s obviously the star of the show. But if called upon, Heinicke would be ready.

Heinicke, who turns 32 on Saturday, has started 29 games during his NFL career. The bulk of his starts came during the 2021 season with Washington. He has passed for 6,663 yards, 39 touchdowns and 28 interceptions. Like Herbert, Heinicke is also a rushing threat. He has rushed for 608 yards and 3 touchdowns in his career.