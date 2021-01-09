Taylor Heinicke to start for Washington with Alex Smith inactive

The Washington Football Team will turn to Taylor Heinicke in the playoffs.

Heinicke will start in Washington’s NFC Wild Card playoff game against Tampa Bay on Saturday night. Alex Smith is inactive.

Smith has been dealing with a calf injury that forced him to miss Weeks 15 and 16. Washington lost both games. He returned for Week 17 and led the team to a victory over the Philadelphia Eagles to clinch the NFC East and a playoff spot.

Heinicke, who played for Ron Rivera in Carolina and appeared in six games in 2018, started the Week 16 game and went 12/19 for 137 yards and a touchdown.

Steven Montez, who played at Colorado from 2015-2019, will be the backup for Washington.