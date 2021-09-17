Taylor Heinicke believes he deserves Washington starting QB job

Ryan Fitzpatrick is out for the Washington Football Team with a hip injury, and Taylor Heinicke is the next man up. And so far, Heinicke is making his time count.

The 28-year-old started for Washington in Thursday night’s game against the New York Giants. He went 34/46 for 336 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He also led his team into field goal range for the winning kick as time expired.

After the game, Heinicke was interviewed by NFL Network. He was asked whether he believes he deserves the team’s starting quarterback job and did not hesitate.

“I do,” Heinicke said. “And I have confidence that I can do it. If those guys in the locker room and the facility believe in me, that’s all that matters. I think they do. So we’ll try to keep this ball rolling.”

Washington lost in Week 1 to the Chargers. Heinicke saw some action in that game after FitzMagic got hurt. Now it will be his turn to lead the team. So far, he’s 1-0 as a starter this season. And teammate Terry McLaurin calls him a “baller.”