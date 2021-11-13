Taysom Hill shares scary detail about his concussion

Taysom Hill is back with the New Orleans Saints after what sounds like a very scary bout with a concussion.

Hill hasn’t played since Oct. 10, when he was knocked out of a game against Washington on an ugly helmet-to-helmet hit. It took a month for Hill to be cleared to return, and he gave an indication why on Friday.

Hill admitted that he can’t remember anything that happened 45 minutes after the hit.

Concussions are scary, even for seasoned athletes. Memory loss is just one possible symptom, but undoubtedly one of the more unsettling ones. It’s no wonder some players have been driven to retire early partly as a result of suffering multiple ones.

Hill has collected 118 yards from scrimmage so far this season. Though starting quarterback Jameis Winston is out for the season, backup Trevor Siemian, not Hill, will be under center this week.