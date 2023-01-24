Aaron Rodgers says 1 thing must change if he plays in 2023

Aaron Rodgers is still deciding whether he will return for another NFL season. But the Green Bay Packers quarterback recognizes something must change if he does play in 2023.

Rodgers spoke with Pat McAfee for his weekly Tuesday visit on “The Pat McAfee Show.” McAfee asked if the $60 million Rodgers is owed for 2023 would factor into the quarterback’s decision. Rodgers agreed that “it’s a lot of money,” but he suggested his contract would have to be tweaked for him to return.

"I don't think there would be a scenario where I'd come back and that would be the number.. definitely things would have to shift"@AaronRodgers12 shares his thoughts on the $60M he's owed in 2023 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/d8kIBhy3cE — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 24, 2023

“I don’t think there’d be a scenario where I’d come back and that would be the number. Definitely things would have to shift,” Rodgers said.

“There’s a lot of teams, because of COVID, that are strapped. And you’re seeing with a lot of different contracts, they’re pushing money out in deals. They’re creating certain kind of void years to allow for an easier cap hit. So there would have to be some adjustments for sure,” the Packers quarterback added.

Rodgers did not clarify whether he would restructure his contract or take a pay cut, but what’s clear is that he recognizes the financial terms of his deal would have to change.

Rodgers signed a 3-year, $150.815 million restructured deal with the Packers last offseason. He has a $58.3 million signing bonus for 2023 and a cap hit of $31.6 million. His signing bonus has already been spread out until 2026.

If Rodgers does any more restructuring, his contracts will be counting against the Packers’ cap potentially for several years after his retirement. For a comparison, Drew Brees retired two years ago and still counted for $11.5 million against the Saints’ cap in 2022 due to similar maneuvers.

Rodgers is 39 and has contemplated retirement the last few years. There is also a possibility that he returns for another season but seeks a trade.