Derek Carr reportedly lands with NFC team

March 6, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Derek Carr yelling

Dec 26, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warms up before a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Derek Carr has reportedly chosen a new team, and it is not the one to which the veteran quarterback has been most heavily linked.

Carr is expected to sign with the New Orleans Saints, according to Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. The two sides were working to finalize a deal on Monday morning.

The news came as somewhat of a surprise after ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Sunday night that the New York Jets were Carr’s top choice. No team had been more aggressive (at least publicly) in their pursuit of the 31-year-old, but the Saints also showed strong interest weeks ago.

The Saints had the framework of a trade in place for Carr last month, but Carr refused to waive his no-trade clause. That forced the Las Vegas Raiders to release him, which was the outcome he wanted. Carr’s refusal to accept a trade to New Orleans was only about having control over his own future and not indicative of a lack of interest in the Saints.

Carr drew interest from several teams, but he has chosen to reunite with Dennis Allen. The Saints head coach held the same position with the Raiders when Carr was drafted in 2014.

Derek CarrNew Orleans Saints
