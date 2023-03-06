Derek Carr reportedly lands with NFC team

Derek Carr has reportedly chosen a new team, and it is not the one to which the veteran quarterback has been most heavily linked.

Carr is expected to sign with the New Orleans Saints, according to Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. The two sides were working to finalize a deal on Monday morning.

The #Saints are closing in on a deal with QB David Carr, sources tell me and @RapSheet. After nine seasons with the #Raiders, the four-time Pro Bowl selection is headed to New Orleans. The first QB domino is about to fall and one NFC South team has its starter. pic.twitter.com/nuLSAhncLQ — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 6, 2023

The news came as somewhat of a surprise after ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Sunday night that the New York Jets were Carr’s top choice. No team had been more aggressive (at least publicly) in their pursuit of the 31-year-old, but the Saints also showed strong interest weeks ago.

The Saints had the framework of a trade in place for Carr last month, but Carr refused to waive his no-trade clause. That forced the Las Vegas Raiders to release him, which was the outcome he wanted. Carr’s refusal to accept a trade to New Orleans was only about having control over his own future and not indicative of a lack of interest in the Saints.

Carr drew interest from several teams, but he has chosen to reunite with Dennis Allen. The Saints head coach held the same position with the Raiders when Carr was drafted in 2014.