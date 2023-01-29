 Skip to main content
Teams trying to lure Eric Bieniemy away from Chiefs?

January 29, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
August 14, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Eric Bieniemy has not generated much interest for head coach jobs during the current hiring cycle, but it sounds like there are several teams trying to lure him away from the Kansas City Chiefs.

Bieniemy has received several interviews for offensive coordinator jobs. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that he is considered a candidate for OC jobs with the Baltimore Ravens, Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media adds the Washington Commanders to that list.

Bieniemy has either passed on or been passed on for several head coach jobs over the past two years. Andy Reid joked last month that he hoped Bieniemy would not wind up with one particular team, but that never seemed like an option anyway.

Bieniemy has been an assistant on Reid’s staff since 2013. He was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2018 and has been given credit for much of the team’s success since that time.

Of course, Reid is also widely considered one of the best offensive minds in the NFL. It is unclear how hard the Chiefs would work to keep Bieniemy from taking the same role with another team.

