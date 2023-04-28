Report: Multiple teams trying to trade up in draft for 1 player

The Pittsburgh Steelers are slated to be the first team on the clock when the second round of the NFL Draft gets underway Friday night, but they may be tempted to trade the pick.

The Steelers currently hold the No. 32 overall pick, which they acquired when they traded Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Pittsburgh received multiple calls about the pick toward the end of the first round on Thursday night. The belief is that teams want to move up for Kentucky quarterback Will Levis.

The #Steelers’ phone was already ringing for the No. 32 pick before Round 1 ended, per sources. Multiple teams made calls to teams at the bottom of the first and were believed to be targeting Kentucky QB Will Levis. Now the bidding is underway for the first pick of Round 2. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 28, 2023

Levis became the most shocking story of Day 1 when he was not drafted. Many analysts predicted he would go in the top 10, and there were multiple reports that the Indianapolis Colts were high on him. They instead took Anthony Richardson at No. 4.

There have now been some rumblings that teams are concerned about an injury Levis has.

Levis can only hope that Pelissero’s sources are correct. The quarterback would hate to have another free fall in the second round, especially after what he said about his decision to attend the draft in person.