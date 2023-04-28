Unfortunate Will Levis quote goes viral after nightmare draft day

Will Levis was one of a select group of players who attended the first round of the NFL Draft in Kansas City on Thursday night, and it is probably safe to assume the former Kentucky star regrets the decision.

Many analysts predicted Levis would be a top-10 pick, but his name was not called at all. He now has to wait to see if and when in the second round he will be drafted.

Leading up to his Kentucky pro day earlier this month, Levis was asked if he was planning to attend the draft. He joked that he did not want to go and have cameras on him all day only for him to slip to the second round.

“If I know I’ll be a pretty high pick I’ll definitely go,” Levis said, via Jon Hale of the Lexington Herald-Leader. “I’m looking forward to going, but I don’t want to go if I could be like a second-round pick. Don’t want to have the camera just on you all day.”

Those comments prove that Levis — like most others — clearly thought Roger Goodell would call his name on Thursday night.

Levis was already the subject of scrutiny because of his unimpressive stats last season and unimpressive play against many of his SEC opponents. After he tumbled down the board, a new report offered an explanation for why so many teams passed on him.

It looked at one point like Levis was a lock to not slip past the Indianapolis Colts at No. 4, but his story is yet another reminder that rumors and predictions leading up to the draft mean very little.