Teddy Bridgewater makes clear statement about his playing future

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has suffered some brutal injuries in his career. His latest challenge will be to overcome two concussions in the span of 11 weeks, and he has made clear he intends to do just that.

Bridgewater on Thursday was asked if he considered retiring from the NFL or giving up the sport after his latest injury, and the veteran quarterback made clear he “definitely” intends to keep playing in 2022.

“I always say every time I get hit or every time I hit the ground, I ask God, ‘Why am I doing this?'” Bridgewater said, via Mike Klis of 9 News. “Then when I get up and come to work on a Wednesday and see these guys working hard, that’s why you do it. The interactions you have with the guys in the locker room. The smiles you get to put on a fan’s face. The feeling of competing. That’s why you do this.”

Bridgewater suffered a concussion on a very scary play in Week 15 against Cincinnati. He also infamously suffered a devastating knee injury in 2016 that nearly ended his career, but he’s managed to mentally push past that, too. At this point, dealing with another concussion is probably a lot simpler than the knee recovery was.

The 29-year-old veteran started 14 games for Denver in 2021, throwing for 3,052 yards with 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He is poised to become a free agent after the season.