Terrell Owens likes Aaron Rodgers’ ex-girlfriend Olivia Munn

Aaron Rodgers took the sports world by surprise recently when he revealed that he is happily engaged, and a Hall of Famer is now hoping to get a call from the star quarterback’s ex-girlfriend.

Terrell Owens, who recently launched his own wine brand, joined Page Six for an interview recently to discuss some tips for wining and dining. He also chatted about his dating life and celebrity crushes, and Olivia Munn is the first person he mentioned.

“On my list right now I would say Olivia Munn,” Owens said. “She’s very, very high (up there). She’s very, very sexy.”

Owens also mentioned actress Sanaa Lathan and said she and Munn are his top two at the moment. When he was reminded that he said Khloe Kardashian was his celebrity crush a couple of years ago, Owens indicated that is no longer the case.

“You know, it’s a crush literally and figuratively,” he said. “She’s dating someone right now so it’s kind of hard to really have a crush on somebody that somebody’s already crushing.”

Munn and Rodgers dated a few years back. They may have split over some family drama, but it sounds like Munn is single at the moment.

We would say that T.O. is more than free to reach out to Munn without breaking NFL bro code. For starters, that’s not a real thing. But most importantly, Rodgers and Shailene Woodley sound very happy together.