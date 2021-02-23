Shailene Woodley knows Aaron Rodgers as the ‘nerd’

Shailene Woodley sees her fiance Aaron Rodgers in a much different way than the rest of us.

To those who watch football, Rodgers is a savant on the field and one of the best quarterbacks of the last two decades. To Woodley, Rodgers is more of a nerd.

Woodley joined “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” for an interview that aired on Monday night. She was asked about Rodgers’ football talent and said she didn’t “get it.”

Shailene Woodley to @jimmyfallon on @FallonTonight on her fiancé's football talent: "I don't get it. He's good. He's great. But, like, I don't understand. Because I don't know him as a football guy. I know him as the nerd who wants to host Jeopardy!. That's the dude I know." — Jason Wilde (@jasonjwilde) February 23, 2021

That’s probably great for Rodgers. He probably doesn’t want a partner who idolizes him because of who he is as a football player, but rather someone who likes him for who he is outside of football. It sounds like Woodley connects with him in that regard.

Rodgers broke up with Danica Patrick last summer and then began dating Woodley. Then Rodgers dropped the news during his MVP acceptance speech that he was engaged. It didn’t take long for them to realize they were right for one another.

As for Rodgers, his affinity for “Jeopardy!” has long been known. Luckily for him his football career is going well enough to stand in the way of a career hosting the quiz show, for now.

Photo: Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia via CC-BY-SA 3.0