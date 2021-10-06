Terrelle Pryor arrested over alleged incident with ex-girlfriend Shalaya Briston

Terrelle Pryor has been involved in yet another troubling incident with his ex-girlfriend Shalaya Briston, and the latest one led to the former NFL receiver being arrested.

According to police documents obtained by TMZ, Pryor and Briston got into an argument at around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning while they were out drinking together in Pennsylvania. Pryor returned home while Briston went out to another bar. Pryor repeatedly tried contacting Briston after he got home, and he allegedly became angry when he could not get in touch with her.

Briston told police that she eventually returned to Pryor’s home but stayed outside “out of fear.” She says Pryor came outside and got physical with her by shoving her and slapping her in the face. Briston alleged that Pryor then threw a piece of deck furniture at her and threw pumpkins at her Mercedes when she went to drive away.

Police determined that Briston had “inflammation, redness and bruising under her left eye.” Pryor was charged with simple assault, harassment and criminal mischief. He admitted to police that he threw the pumpkins but denied assaulting Briston.

As he was walking out of Westmoreland County court on Wednesday, Pryor told reporters that the details included in the police report are not true.

#Breaking: Terrelle Pryor just walked out of the Westmoreland County. I asked him what happened last night and some of the details. He said “nothing like that happened” on his way out. pic.twitter.com/2wr4oCIdg2 — Jim Madalinsky (@JimWTAE) October 6, 2021

Pryor and Briston have a long and ugly history together. The two were involved in a fight in November 2019 in which Pryor ended up stabbed. He underwent emergency surgery for stab wounds in the chest and shoulder.

Both Pryor and Briston were charged in the 2019 incident and reached plea agreements in 2020. They were sentenced to probation.

Pryor, a former star quarterback at Ohio State, last played for the Buffalo Bills in 2018. He signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars during the 2019 offseason but did not make the regular-season roster. The 32-year-old has expressed interest in playing again, but the latest off-field incident makes that even less likely.