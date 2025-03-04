CeeDee Lamb addresses criticism of his contract decision

CeeDee Lamb made a move to help out the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday, and he addressed some criticism of that decision on social media.

Lamb agreed to restructure his contract with the Cowboys to open up $20 million in cap space for the team, according to ESPN’s Todd Archer. The move was not unusual, and will not actually cost Lamb any money over the course of his contract.

One fan on social media questioned the move from Lamb’s perspective and criticized the wide receiver for doing it. That prompted Lamb to respond in a way that Cowboys fans will love.

“I want to win. It’s gonna take more than just myself,” Lamb wrote on X.

Lamb is correct that the Cowboys have some issues to deal with, and they quickly put the extra cap space to good use. On Tuesday, they reportedly agreed to a four-year deal with defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa.

The Cowboys also need to address the future of superstar edge rusher Micah Parsons. Lamb is among many who very much will not want to see Parsons leave, but it will take a lot of money to keep the edge rusher.

Lamb himself signed a 4-year, $136 million extension prior to the 2024 season. In 15 games last season, he caught 101 passes for 1,194 yards and six touchdowns.