Terrelle Pryor involved in terrifying crash on his three-wheeler

Terrelle Pryor was involved in a horrifying crash in his three-wheeler bike on Thursday morning, but fortunately the NFL veteran was not seriously injured.

Pryor shared some photos and videos on Instagram from the aftermath of a crash he says was caused by “this dumb a– car chipping me.” Pryor says his vehicle flipped twice and he somehow escaped with only a scratch.

Looks like Terrelle Pryor wrecked his Vanderhall. Glad he’s apparently ok. pic.twitter.com/ytGzyfMZAo — Colin Dunlap (@colin_dunlap) July 22, 2021

Pryor reiterated that he is fine when reached by TMZ. You can see his Instagram video below:

Pryor has shared several videos and photos of him this offseason in his Vanderhall three-wheeler. He says he is “done with bikes” after the frightening crash.

The crash reminded us of the one Cam Newton was involved in several years ago, though he was taken to the hospital.

Pryor, 32, wants to continue playing in the NFL but remains a free agent. He recently made headlines when he called on the NCAA to restore his and his former teammates’ Ohio State records.