Terrelle Pryor and the ‘Tattoo 5’ want their NCAA records restored

The NCAA has officially begun allowing student-athletes to profit off of their name, image and likeness, and that has led to many former players calling for their wins and records to be reinstated. The latest group to do that is known to many as the “Tattoo 5.”

Former Ohio State players Terrelle Pryor, DeVier Posey, Boom Herron, Mike Adams and Solomon Thomas issued a joint statement on Tuesday calling for the NCAA restore any wins and records associated with their 2010 season. That was the year Ohio State was forced to vacate all of its wins after the five players received free tattoos and sold some memorabilia.

“The 2010 Ohio State football team earned a 12-1 record, won a Big Ten Championship, won a Sugar Bowl, produced a top-5 all-time passer (Terrelle Pryor), a top-5 career all-time receiver (DeVier Posey), a top-10 all-time rusher (Daniel “Boom” Herron), and an All-American (Mike Adams) all for it to be wiped unceremoniously from the record books,” the letter to the NCAA read.

“We are calling for our school records and legacy to be restored so that Buckeye Nation can look at us with the same love and fondness we’ve always had for them.”

You can read the full letter below:

The time has come @NCAA @OSU_AD @OhioStAthletics @Channel75live @DPo8 @BOOMHERRON1 #solomonThomas @AdamSchefter we should get our wins back records back and legacy of @JimTressel5 back and not looked past it! NCAA suspended us but let us play in the sugar bowl win vs Arkansas pic.twitter.com/pGpEvJCbx5 — Terrelle Pryor SR (@TerrellePryor) July 13, 2021

As Kevin Harris of Eleven Warriors noted, it is still currently against Ohio State’s NIL rules to trade team-issued items and memorabilia. That could change depending on how the NCAA proceeds.

This is only the beginning for the NCAA, though it’s unclear if they have any intention of backtracking and restoring wins and records. The previous rules may have been hypocritical, but they were still the rules at the time.

Many fans have also been calling for Reggie Bush to now get his Heisman Trophy back, and Bush addressed that recently.