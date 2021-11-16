Terrelle Pryor takes shot at struggling NFC quarterback

Terrelle Pryor has not played in the NFL since 2018, but he still thinks highly of himself.

The former Ohio State star took a shot at Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff on Sunday. Pryor wrote a note on his Instagram Story about Goff, presumably while watching the Lions and Steelers play to a 16-16 tie in Week 10.

Terrelle Pryor from the absolute moon 😂 pic.twitter.com/64FNqcpbc0 — QB1 WHITE MIKE (@YungShootin) November 14, 2021

“Jared Goff is terrible (Charles Barkley voice) Myself and Kapernick (sic) can go on field this second and do better,” Pryor wrote.

Pryor came in to the NFL as a quarterback with the Raiders and went 3-7 in 10 career starts. He eventually switched positions to wide receiver and actually had a 1,000-yard season in 2016 with the Browns.

Pryor’s NFL career fizzled out after getting chances in 2019. He has been involved in serious legal matters with his ex-girlfriend.

Pryor is right that Goff is playing poorly. But he’s dreaming if he thinks he and Colin Kaepernick would do better.

Photo: Jul 25, 2019; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Terrelle Pryor (10) enters the field during training camp at Dream Finders Home Practice Complex. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports