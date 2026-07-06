Terrion Arnold expected to visit interested NFL teams

Terrion Arnold ’s attorney apparently was serious when he revealed that his client was drawing NFL interest despite the serious charges against the cornerback.

Arnold officially passed through waivers on Monday and is eligible to sign with any team. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the former Detroit Lions cornerback is expected to visit with teams that have shown interest in him, though those teams are still unnamed.

Former Lions CB Terrion Arnold, who is facing legal issues in Florida, cleared waivers today and is now a free agent. Arnold is expected to visit NFL teams that have expressed an interest in signing him. pic.twitter.com/fmddGDWO3H — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 6, 2026

Arnold is alleged to have planned out a robbery in an effort to recover hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of stolen goods that purportedly been stolen from an Airbnb that he was renting (full details here). He is facing felony kidnapping and armed robbery charges, and faces life in prison if convicted. Arnold has denied any wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Arnold’s attorney argued in court documents last week that home confinement would be detrimental to Arnold, and that three NFL teams had expressed interest in signing him.

As serious as the charges against Arnold are, he was a first-round pick just two years ago and showed some early promise in the NFL. Some teams might be willing to take a chance on him in the event that he is actually cleared of the charges against him.